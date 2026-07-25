Help support Baby Faolán Gallini born at 22 weeks

Parents Tyler & Melissa welcomed their third boy, Faolán Valerio on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Faolán was only at 22 weeks gestation and weighed 1 lb. 3 oz. when he was born prematurely. Praise God that he is doing very well and is in stable condition! But he will need many months in the NICU. Melissa & Tyler will need to make the half hour trip each way, each day to the hospital in order to spend time with him, and they will need help with gas money, groceries, and other living expenses. Please help support them and Baby Faolán in this challenging time! Thank you for your generosity!