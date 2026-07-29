Help Support Ashley Verdugo During Her Fight Against Thyroid Cancer

Our dear friend and former coworker, Ashley Verdugo, has recently been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. As you can imagine, this news has been overwhelming, and Ashley is now preparing for surgery in the coming weeks.

Following her procedure, Ashley will be unable to work for at least 2–3 weeks as she focuses on healing and recovery. There is also a possibility of additional treatments depending on what doctors discover during surgery. This means not only facing medical expenses, but also the added stress of lost income during this time.

Ashley is someone who has always shown up for others—with kindness, strength, and compassion. Now it’s our turn to show up for her.

We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden of medical bills, recovery costs, and time away from work so Ashley can focus fully on what matters most: her health and healing.

If you’re able to contribute, any amount truly makes a difference. And if you can’t donate, sharing this page and keeping Ashley in your thoughts means just as much.

Thank you for supporting Ashley during this difficult time—we know she feels the love and strength from everyone around her.

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