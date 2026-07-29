Help Support Ash and Missy from accident

Ash and Missy were involved in an accident last night caused by a suspected drunk driver. The driver of the other vehicle went into Ash and Missy‘s lane and was driving in their lane. In order to avoid a head-on collision, Missy had to take the ditch and ride the ditch, they hit a culvert and flew 20 feet into the air and landed with airbags deployed. Their car is totaled and will also cost $900 to get out of the impound. They also now have medical bills for Ashley‘s compound fracture in the lower back and Missy’s two fractures in her back. They both have to wear a back brace for the very minimum two weeks. Which results in neither one of them being able to work or bringing in any income. They have animals at home and also bills of home to pay. The suspected drunk driver did not stop and drove off leaving them laying in the field. Any monetaries will help with car replacement, rent, and medical bills. If you can help in anyway, it would be greatly appreciated. We love you Ash and Missy and just want you to get better. Thank you everyone.