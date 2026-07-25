Help support Ankunda and poor children in Uganda

My name is Clint Burger and for 5 years I am very humbled, blessed and grateful to have made great impacting, lasting and loving relationships with many poor children, orphans, less privileged, kind hearted and loving people. Countries such as Pakistan, Uganda, Kenya and India are in need of much help and support for food, clean water, clothing, schooling and housing. Ankunda Dankan from Uganda has a very genuine heart and helps poor children for food and clean water. Please HELP and DONATE to SUPPORT Ankunda with whatever you feel BLESSED in JESUS' mighty mighty name! AMEN!!!





Proverbs 19:17

"Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed".👏🙌✝️🔥♥️🙏





Ankunda's Facebook profile:

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CiqMV53Fr/





Ankunda writes:





Hello my friendly people..... How are you doing my friends? Hope you are doing well.

Hello my name is Ankunda Dankan... I live in Uganda, Africa the district Kanungu near Democratic Republic of Congo. I am here for the request of support to our children and the beautiful Batwa people that I help feed. Now we are totally out of food, water, medication, rent money, and school fees due to the death of people because of Ebola disease. If there is any way you can help us really to get some of the requirements indicated above your support will be greatly appreciated in advance... God bless you always! AMEN





Ankunda Dankan