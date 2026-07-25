Help Support Amye Through an Unimaginable Time

Our dear friend Amye has endured an extraordinary amount of hardship in a very short time.

After a difficult separation, she discovered her marriage was not what she believed it to be, and she ultimately lost access to all of her personal belongings that remained at the place she once called home.

This came right after she suffered the heartbreaking loss of her father, and many treasured family photos of him and her brother have also been lost.

She is now trying to rebuild from the ground up while facing serious transportation challenges. Her current vehicle was damaged in an accident and has become unsafe and expensive to maintain.

This fundraiser will help with:

Reliable transportation Replacing essential personal belongings Daily living expenses Costs associated with rebuilding her life after multiple losses Providing stability as she moves forward

If you are able, any amount—large or small—would make a difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this with others and keeping her in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for helping remind her that she is not facing this difficult season alone.

With gratitude

Lori



