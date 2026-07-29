Help Support a Survivor of Domestic Violence

We are raising funds for a dear coworker who is courageously rebuilding their life after experiencing domestic violence. In addition to finding safety and stability, they are facing the financial burden of an important medical surgery that is necessary for their health and recovery.

The challenges of leaving an abusive situation can be overwhelming, and medical expenses only add to the stress. We want to come together as a community to help ease that burden so they can focus on healing and moving forward.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward covering surgery costs, medical expenses, and essential needs during recovery. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser to help us reach others who may be able to assist.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time. Together, we can help provide hope, healing, and a fresh start.



