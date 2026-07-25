Help Support a Single Mom

Hi. I am so embarrassed to be writing this and almost feel like this is equivalent of standing on a street corner asking for money. But ultimately, this site seems to offer spiritual support, so I'm creating a post because even a little bit of extra prayer, would be a huge help.





I am a single mom of a 6th grade boy and, in a span of a month I have had a series of unfortunate events happen that are making me feel paralyzed. I did medical sales and made a great income prior to Covid, when I lost my job. Since then, my life has felt like a roller coaster, trying to get my career/financial life back on track while raising my son. Most recently I've been doing a commission only job that was going well (so if I don't work, I don't get paid). It feels like every time I get to a higher point on this mountain and can take a breath, there is this avalanche that comes down on me pushing me back down.

in May I found out my son developed a fistula from a surgery done when he was an infant. So that got scheduled for end of July. Then my landlord decided he's going to sell the place we've been renting and we need to be out by August 7. I've been here for 6 years and wanted to stay until my credit gets fixed. It was ruined after the shutdown /job loss in 2020. So I'm not qualifying for a new place because of my credit. I've been turned down by multiple places. And right now my income is $0 because I'm focused on finding a place to live and my son's surgery. I haven't even paid July rent in my current place. I'm feeling like it is Covid all over again.





I do have friends and family but even if they were able to help, I'm too ashamed to ask for money. I'm sick of the shame and I'm sick of just barely getting by. If anyone is reading this, please pray for us. I want to be living in a place I can afford. I want to buy clothes for my son without worrying my account is going to go into the negative. I want to have peace and calm so I can work and start making a good living again.





I know what I'm facing is nothing compared to what all is on here. But maybe there is someone reading this who has experienced something similar and is on the other side, or someone who donates to single parent organizations and wants to make a more direct donation. I look forward to a time where I can be that person on the other side, able to help others.





Thank you for reading this.🤍