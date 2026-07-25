GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Support a Single Mom

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRuthie Fast

Help Support a Single Mom

Hi. I am so embarrassed to be writing this and almost feel like this is equivalent of standing on a street corner asking for money. But ultimately, this site seems to offer spiritual support, so I'm creating a post because even a little bit of extra prayer, would be a huge help.


I am a single mom of a 6th grade boy and, in a span of a month I have had a series of unfortunate events happen that are making me feel paralyzed. I did medical sales and made a great income prior to Covid, when I lost my job. Since then, my life has felt like a roller coaster, trying to get my career/financial life back on track while raising my son. Most recently I've been doing a commission only job that was going well (so if I don't work, I don't get paid). It feels like every time I get to a higher point on this mountain and can take a breath, there is this avalanche that comes down on me pushing me back down.

in May I found out my son developed a fistula from a surgery done when he was an infant. So that got scheduled for end of July. Then my landlord decided he's going to sell the place we've been renting and we need to be out by August 7. I've been here for 6 years and wanted to stay until my credit gets fixed. It was ruined after the shutdown /job loss in 2020. So I'm not qualifying for a new place because of my credit. I've been turned down by multiple places. And right now my income is $0 because I'm focused on finding a place to live and my son's surgery. I haven't even paid July rent in my current place. I'm feeling like it is Covid all over again.


I do have friends and family but even if they were able to help, I'm too ashamed to ask for money. I'm sick of the shame and I'm sick of just barely getting by. If anyone is reading this, please pray for us. I want to be living in a place I can afford. I want to buy clothes for my son without worrying my account is going to go into the negative. I want to have peace and calm so I can work and start making a good living again.


I know what I'm facing is nothing compared to what all is on here. But maybe there is someone reading this who has experienced something similar and is on the other side, or someone who donates to single parent organizations and wants to make a more direct donation. I look forward to a time where I can be that person on the other side, able to help others.


Thank you for reading this.🤍

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve