Help support a single father

I am a single father who was just awarded custody of my two daughters after a long legal battle. It has been a challenging journey, but I am determined to give my kids a safe and loving home where they can heal and thrive. We have been through a lot, and I want to help them start fresh, away from the difficult circumstances they've experienced, so they can grow up surrounded by warmth and support.





To make this new beginning possible, I need help relocating and securing a place for us to live.

The funds raised will go directly toward paying for rent and the deposit on a new home.

Hotel room during until a home is found. Daily expenses and help getting the girls to school.

I am grateful to have a job offer lined up, which will allow me to provide stability for my family once we settle in. Your support will help us take this important step toward a brighter future.





I thank everyone who reads our story and can help or even share it. After a long court fight to gain custody of my daughters, their mother is getting help for her struggles with addiction. She has been fighting her demons for some time now and I had no clue about it and only found out after receiving a call from the ER because I’m still on her emergency contact information. Now it’s time for us to heal and start fresh.





Anything you can spare is greatly appreciated. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us as we begin this new chapter. With your help, I hope to give my girls the loving household they deserve.