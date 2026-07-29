**Help Support a Seniоr in Need**

Imagine being a vulnerable 75-year-old senior citizen, innocently answering the phone only to fall victim to a $20,000 scam. This unfortunate reality has befallen a member of our community, robbing her of her life savings. Living in a senior independent housing community, she now faces financial turmoil and emotional distress.

Despite her quick actions, seeking help from her bank within 20 minutes of the fraudulent call, she was met with indifference. US Bank in Colorado not only refused assistance but has also closed her account and is demanding over $600 for fraudulent overdrafts caused by the scammers.

Your generosity can make a real difference in this senior citizen's life. By donating to our cause, you can provide much-needed financial relief and show her that there is still kindness in the world. Your contributions and support will help her navigate these trying times and ease the burden of this cruel scam.

Let's come together as a community to support this vulnerable individual. Please donate and share this fundraiser to spread the word and help alleviate her distress. Your kindness will be greatly appreciated, making a meaningful impact on her well-being.

**Thank you for your support and generosity. **