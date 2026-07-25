Help Support a Hardworking Mom Pay Surgery Bills

Tanessa Cole is a single mother who owns her own business, doing everything herself, because she believes in showing up and doing things right. As a single mom, she's also the sole provider for her young teen daughter, Julianna Cole. Every day, she works hard to keep her business afloat and her kid safe, happy and cared for. On May 6th at around 10:30 PM, Tanessa slipped on the icy lawn and broke her ankle. She needs surgery to repair the injury and doesn't have health care insurance, so this presents a great hardship for someone who is just getting by. She will be out of work for several weeks- no standing, no walking, no working. For someone who earns every dollar through physical labor, is devastating. With no paid leave and no backup crew for her business, this recovery means zero income while the medical bills pile up. Her biggest worry isn't just for herself- it's making sure her daughter is fed, the bills are paid, and she can return to work with stability. Julianna is asking for your help to lift her up. Any contribution- big or small- will go directly toward:

Medical expenses and follow-up care, car payment, groceries, and equipment to help her recover.

More than funds, this campaign is about community. It's about showing Tanessa, my mom, that she's not alone, that her strength hasn't gone unnoticed, and that people care.

Please give what you can, and share her story. Let's give her the peace of mind she needs to focus on healing- so she can get back to doing what she loves: building a better life for her and me.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

With gratitude,

Julianna, on behalf of Tanessa and her family.







