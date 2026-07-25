Help sunni and her kids

My daughter is a single mom raising two girls. She has worked so hard. After many things needing replacing in the home as in appliances, air onditioning and the septic, she finally purchased a really nice vehicle the beginning of this year. It recently broke down and after having it worked on, we learned it was improperly towed and the transmission is destroyed. She drives 45 minutes each way dropping off the youngest and going to work. She absolutely needs this car!!! If anyone deserves a little help it is this little family. I understand there are so many deserving people needing help out there but this their livelihood and we all need a little help sometimes. I just want to get them going again so if you can, please donate to them.