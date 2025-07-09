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Help Sunday Ogidi Ijiga Ministry Feed IDPs, Regist

Goal₦1,500,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bySunday Ogidi Ijiga

Help Sunday Ogidi Ijiga Ministry Feed IDPs, Regist

Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,


My name is Sunday Ogidi Ijiga. I am the Founder of Sunday Ogidi Ijiga Ministry based in Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria.


God has called us to reach the lost, disciple new believers, and support struggling churches in our region. After visiting IDP camps around Makurdi, our hearts were broken.


Families have lost everything. Children are hungry. Yet in the midst of pain, they are hungry for the Word of God.


We believe evangelism must come with compassion. Just as Jesus fed the 5000 before He preached to them, we want to meet physical needs and spiritual needs together.


WHAT WE NEED TO DO NOW:

1. CAC Legal Registration - ₦150,000

To register the ministry legally for partnerships, credibility, and accountability.

2. First Major Gospel Outreach - ₦500,000

Venue, sound system, publicity, mobility, and logistics to reach thousands with the Gospel.

3. Bibles and Gospel Tracts - ₦250,000

To put God’s Word in the hands of new converts, churches, and IDPs.

4. IDP Camp Food + Essential Materials - ₦500,000

Rice, beans, garri, cooking oil, soap, and sanitary materials for displaced families.

5. Ministry Equipment & Transport - ₦100,000

For movement, recordings, and materials for ongoing ministry work.


TOTAL NEEDED: ₦1,500,000 / ~$1000 USD


ACCOUNTABILITY & TRANSPARENCY:

We are fully committed to transparency. Every donor will receive photos, videos, testimonies, and receipts of how funds were used. We will post updates regularly.


HOW YOU CAN HELP:

1. Give financially - No amount is too small

2. Share this campaign with your friends, church, and groups

3. Pray with us for open doors and divine provision


"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations..." - Matthew 28:19


Thank you for partnering with us to bring hope to Benue State and beyond.


With blessings,

Sunday Ogidi Ijiga

Founder, Sunday Ogidi Ijiga Ministry

Makurdi, Nigeria

Email: sundayijiga76@gmail.com

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