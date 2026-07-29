Help Sujil and His Mom Through Another Difficulty

As many of you already know, Sujil was facing a difficult situation and, thanks to the generosity and support of friends, family, and many of you, he was able to get through it. We are incredibly grateful for everyone who helped.

Unfortunately, another challenge has come his way.

My friend Sujil Kumar recently lost his father, who was the main provider for their family. This has been a very difficult time for both Sujil and his mom, emotionally and financially.

Before his father passed away, Sujil was working hard to complete his MBA. He successfully finished his degree, but he still has student loans that need to be paid. With the loss of his father, keeping up with those payments has become a real struggle.

A few friends have helped where we could, but the loan balance continues to grow because of the interest being added each month. This has placed an even greater burden on Sujil and his mom as they try to move forward after losing their husband and father.

We are raising funds to help pay down the student loan balance and the interest that has accumulated over time. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward reducing this debt and helping relieve some of the financial pressure they are facing.

If you would like to see proof of the loan, we have included documentation from the bank.

Any amount helps, and if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean a great deal to us.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.





This is the proof document incase you want to confirm its authenticity. Please feel free to call or email them if needed.



