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Help Sue the CIA

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$400 USD

Fundraiser created byStephanie Weidle

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ron Severson

Help Sue the CIA

Help us fund the class-action lawsuit that will hold the CIA accountable and protect the freedoms of every American.


On June 30, 2026, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against the Central Intelligence Agency. The plaintiffs — CIA employees and contractors — are represented and supported by Feds For Freedom.


Here’s what the CIA actually did: The agency’s own Counter Espionage Department (CED) opened formal espionage investigations on thousands of employees and contractors solely because they declined the COVID-19 vaccine.  These were not routine checks. CED investigations are reserved for serious allegations of spying. Once opened, they are permanently placed in an employee’s security file — a permanent black mark that follows them for their entire career, even if they transfer to another agency. The list identifying these “suspected spies” based on vaccination status still exists today.


Despite multiple administrative appeals — including direct notification to the Office of the Director of the CIA — the agency has refused to act as of Summer 2026, leaving the investigatory materials and permanent notations in the files of the affected employees and contractors.


The CIA is abusing its most powerful national-security tools to punish their own employees for a personal medical decision.


The CIA has crossed the line.


Why this lawsuit matters:

  1. It challenges the CIA's abuse of power under the Administrative Procedure Act.
  2. It seeks to have every illegal investigation and permanent notation removed from the security files of thousands of dedicated public servants.
  3. It sets a critical precedent: No government agency should ever be allowed to turn counter-espionage resources against Americans for making lawful, personal medical choices.


Feds For Freedom has been fighting government overreach and defending bodily autonomy for federal employees and contractors since 2021. We have a proven track record of taking on powerful agencies and winning.


This case will not fund itself.


Legal battles are expensive.


Your donation will help:

  1. Force the CIA to answer for its actions in federal court
  2. Protect the careers and reputations of innocent officers who simply exercised medical choice
  3. Send a powerful message that national-security tools cannot be weaponized against personal freedom
  4. Defend the rule of law for every American who serves this country
  5. Hold the CIA accountable


If you believe that government agencies should follow the law…

If you believe personal medical decisions belong to individuals, not the state…

If you believe no one should be labeled a spy for refusing a vaccine…

Please stand with us today.


Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or more — moves this fight forward. Share this campaign with friends and family who value freedom and accountability.


If you would like to donate monthly, please go through our website https://www.fedsforfreedom.org/donate


Please visit our website for more information: https://www.fedsforfreedom.org/cia-lawsuit


Thank you for defending American freedoms and the Constitution.


Feds For Freedom

www.fedsforfreedom.org


We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Funds will be used for legal costs associated with this and related litigation defending federal employees’ rights. 


Stand with us. Hold the CIA accountable. Donate now.

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