Help students bridge a 1 year gap

We have some really special kids at Boost Educational Services. They come to our small hybrid homeschool program each week to learn, grow, and spend time with the friends they love. Many of these children have learning challenges that weren’t being met in traditional school. Here they finally feel supported, successful, and loved — some are even hearing the Gospel for the very first time!

These families have worked so hard to get their children thriving. But many are low-income, single parents or grandparents raising grandchildren. Even though we work hard to keep tuition as affordable as possible, the cost of running the program has gone up. We can no longer offer the sliding-scale help we used to give.

The good news? Thanks to new legislation, these families will qualify for scholarships starting in the 2027-2028 school year. The difficult part is that there is a one-year gap right now. Without help, some of these children may have to leave the only school that has ever worked for them.

Your gift will bridge that one-year gap. It will help keep prices lower for these families so their children can stay in the program with their friends and teachers in the supportive environment they need.

Every dollar goes directly to helping these kids stay where they belong — learning, growing, and being surrounded by people who care about them.

Thank you for caring about these children and helping us keep their education from being disrupted.



