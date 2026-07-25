Help Struggling 18yo Filipina w Dentistry Tuition

Good day, everyone! My name is Euniza Y. and I am an incoming Doctor of Dental Medicine Student at one of the Philippines best Dentistry School, Southwestern University PHINMA w an annual tuition fee of ₱100k (about 1.6k USD) which is ₱50k per sem (800 USD) and not including dorm rent (98 USD). (Here comes the sob story) I chose dentistry school because I’ve always remembered the uneasiness of growing up lower middle class, I remember looking at youtube videos and envying the American kids in my fyp that saw what I considered as pricey rich kid things as normal everyday stuff. Frankly, I’m pursuing Dentistry for financial stability—not the most noble goal, however that does not mean I will treat my patients as cash grabs. As for my parent's jobs, my mom’s a teacher while my dad is a vulcanizing shop owner (basically motorshop mechanic w lowloww pay). Now, you can probably see the problem on how I’m gonna pay for not only tuition but also dorm rent and you might ask why even enroll if I struggle with money? Well simple, I have a rich single tita thats willing to cover a portion of the tuition (yay tita), but ofcourse after covering the remaining cost my parents will still end up struggling w some of our needs and I dont want them to build resentment. If you’re looking for my academic credentials to decide on whether to sponsor me—while I don't have 50 different medals to show off or a billion orgs joined I atleast graduated high school with high honors (95%) and was one of the Top 3% of graduating students :)). Any and all donations will genuinely help so much. If you cant donate then simply just spreading the word means a lot. Thank You and God Bless!