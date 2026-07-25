Help Stevenacts17.2 Apologetics

Hello everyone,





I am a Christian apologist with a passion for sharing and defending the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through live streams and discussions, I engage with people from a variety of backgrounds and beliefs, including Muslims, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Unitarians, and others. My goal is to have respectful conversations, answer questions, and present the Christian faith with truth, love, and clarity.





At the moment, I rely on a laptop for my streaming and ministry work. Unfortunately, it struggles to keep up with the demands of live broadcasting. It frequently overheats, the battery drains quickly, and when plugged in during streams, it often becomes slow, freezes, or crashes altogether. These issues regularly interrupt discussions and make it difficult to continue producing content consistently.





To improve the quality and reliability of my streams, I am raising funds to purchase a dedicated PC. The computer will allow me to stream without technical interruptions and continue reaching people with the message of the Gospel.





Every donation will go directly toward the purchase of this computer. No gift is too small, and every contribution brings me one step closer to this goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a tremendous blessing.





Thank you for your generosity, support, and prayers. Your help will make a real difference in this ministry and in the conversations that take place through it.





God bless you abundantly, and thank you for being part of this journey.