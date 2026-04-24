Help Steve with Medical Care and Lost Wages

On August 18th at 4am, Steve took a fall head first down 10 stairs. He broke his neck, fractured his wrist, and we're awaiting more imaging on his left arm. The medical bills are mounting, and with Steve unable to work during his recovery, we're facing a gap between what we need to cover and what we have.





This fundraiser will help us manage his medical expenses and replace the wages he's lost while he heals. Thank you for standing with Steve.