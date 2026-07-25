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Help Steve Recover From Medical Debt

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byDoris Green

Fundraiser funds will be received by Doris Green

Help Steve Recover From Medical Debt

My name is Larry Muhlstadt, and I live in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. I am starting this fundraiser on behalf of Steve and his wife, Doris, who live in Springfield, Tennessee, where Steve was born and raised.

Doris asked me to help create this campaign because she is not comfortable handling the internet side of things herself. I want everyone to know upfront that I will personally help make sure the funds raised are used only toward Steve’s medical expenses and medical debt.

Steve is the kind of man who has spent much of his life helping other people. He used to drive a truck himself, and over the years he became a mentor to so many people who learned how to work on commercial trucks and trailers. If you have ever worked around trucks, you know how valuable it is to have someone experienced, patient, and knowledgeable willing to teach you. Steve has been that person for many.

He and Doris have been married for 50 years. Together, they raised two children and built a life rooted in hard work, family, faith, and service to others.

Over the past five years, Steve has suffered two strokes. Thankfully, he is still here, still fighting, and still on the mend. After a long and difficult road, he has finally found a medication that works for him. The problem is that the medication is expensive, and the cost of his care has drained the savings he and Doris had worked hard to build.

Steve used to enjoy working on trucks and riding his Harley. Those were things that brought him joy and gave him a sense of freedom and purpose. But since the strokes, his energy has been very low, and he has fallen into some depression as he adjusts to this new season of life.

The last thing Steve and Doris need right now is the weight of mounting medical bills. My hope is that we can come together and give Steve one less thing to worry about, so he can focus on healing, regaining strength, and knowing that the people around him have not forgotten him.

This fundraiser is for Steve’s medical expenses, medical debt, and the cost of the medication and care he needs. Any amount helps. Even if you are not able to give, sharing this campaign would mean a great deal.

Steve has helped a lot of people over the years. Now we have an opportunity to help him.

Thank you for supporting Steve and Doris during this difficult time.

Thanks and God Bless


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Edit: Steve had a CT Scan and they’ve found tumors in both lungs. Steve needs prayers more than anything! Thanks!


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