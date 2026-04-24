Help Steve Get His First PC

Hi everyone,

I'm raising funds to help my friend, Steven, buy his very first PC. Steve has been wanting a computer for a long time, but life has made it difficult. He's barely getting by financially, and after covering his basic living expenses, there's simply nothing left to save toward a PC.

A computer would mean so much more than just gaming—it would give him opportunities to learn new skills, connect with friends, and explore hobbies that he hasn't been able to enjoy without one.

If you're able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean the world to Steven. And if donating isn't possible, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can give. Every contribution helps bring Steve one step closer to owning his first PC.