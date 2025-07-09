Help Stephen heal





Meet Stephan.

He’s dealing with a serious leg wound and infection that needs urgent medical care. Right now the pain is stopping him from walking, playing, and going to school.





We believe healing is possible.

With proper treatment, medication, and daily wound care, Stephan can recover.





How you can help:

• Donate:

• Share: Let your friends know about Stephan

• Pray: For healing, strength, and provision









No amount is too small. $10 buys dressings. $50 covers a doctor visit. $100 covers treatment for a month.





Let’s rally around Stephan together. 💛