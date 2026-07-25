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Help Stephanie Fight for Her Children and Her Heal

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStephanie Talkington

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stephanie Talkington

Help Stephanie Fight for Her Children and Her Heal


My name is Stephanie, and I am a mother to two beautiful children: my 5-year-old daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, and my 16-month-old son. They are my entire world, and the reason I am fighting with everything I have.


A few months ago, my life changed instantly when I lost my job due to sudden health issues. Following extensive testing, I received the devastating news: I have been diagnosed with two types of cancer.


I am now preparing for major surgery, including the full removal of my thyroid, and we are currently waiting to learn if the cancer has spread. Because of this, my doctors have advised that I will be unable to return to work for at least the next year.


The Reality of Our Situation

Facing a health crisis is terrifying, but facing it while worrying about how to keep a roof over my children’s heads is a weight no parent should have to carry alone. My immediate needs to ensure my children's stability include:


Specialized Care: My daughter requires a specific child care program ($800/month) that is essential for her development and well-being.


Essential Costs: Rent, utilities, and groceries to keep our household running.


Medical Burden: Mounting copays, prescription costs, and upcoming surgical expenses that insurance does not cover.


How You Can Help

I am reaching out for help because I have run out of other options. My deepest fear is not being able to watch my children grow up, and your support provides the bridge I need to focus entirely on my treatment and recovery.


Any contribution—no matter the size—will go directly toward keeping my children fed, housed, and cared for during this fight. If you are unable to donate at this time, I completely understand; please consider sharing this link with your network, as it helps just as much.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and for helping me stay strong for my babies.

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