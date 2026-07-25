Help Stepan Heal After Firework Accident

Our friend Stepan Zitnik was recently involved in a freak firework accident that has left him with serious injuries and an incredibly difficult road ahead. His right eye was badly damaged, and the doctor has said it would be a miracle if he ever sees out of it again. Along with the eye injury, Stepan suffered a broken bridge, a broken eye socket, skin burns, multiple stitches in his eye, gum and tissue damage, and severe pain and swelling. He is facing a long recovery, and right now the most important thing we are asking for is prayer.





Stepan will be out of work for at least 2 to 3 months while he heals, but unfortunately, the bills do not stop when tragedy happens. Prescription costs, daily expenses, and the loss of income will make the next few months very difficult. Times are tough for so many people, and the cost of everything is still incredibly high, so we truly understand that not everyone is able to give much. But anything would help, whether it is $5, $20, or whatever you are able to give.





More than anything, we covet your prayers. We are praying for a miracle, for healing, for his vision, for strength, and for as little pain as possible during this recovery. Stepan already has a mountain of prayer warriors standing with him, and every prayer, every kind word, and every donation means more than we can express. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving, supporting, and praying for Stepan during this difficult time.