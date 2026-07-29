Help Stella Get a Car for School and Family

Stella is Jennifer’s oldest daughter, and she’s truly a remarkable young woman. As a single mom of three, Jennifer has always done her best to support her family, but with a demanding job that requires frequent travel, providing reliable transportation for Stella has become a real challenge. Stella needs a car to get herself to school, work, and cheer practice, and to help drive her little sister when Jennifer isn’t available. The family was counting on Stella’s father to help with this important milestone, but unfortunately, he is refusing to contribute, leaving Jennifer to navigate this need alone while living paycheck to paycheck.





Stella is an IB student, a varsity cheerleader, and consistently earns excellent grades. She works hard, helps her friends and family, and is known for her giving and loving nature. Stella dreams of becoming a lawyer, and having a car would not only ease the daily stress for their family but also give her the confidence and independence she deserves. It would allow her to keep up with her commitments, support her younger sister, and continue striving toward her goals.





Jennifer is reaching out for help because this support would mean the world to Stella and their family. Any contribution will help alleviate stress and empower a young woman who has shown incredible resilience and dedication. Thank you for considering a gift to help Stella take this important step toward her future.