Help starting over after domestic violence

I married a man who ended up being a severe narcissistic sociopath. I moved myself and two kids into his home and left my house. Shortly after moving in the abuse started. He physically, emotionally, mentally, financially and psychologically abused me. He burned 95% of my belongings my clothes, purses shoes all my necessities. He also destroyed almost all of my children’s belongings kicked my son out. He destroyed my truck with over $14,000 worth of damage with flipping it over with his forklift multiple times. He stole a savings of $600 that I had stashed for an emergency he stole my kids stuff. He crushed furniture that I had with his tractor. He threatened to kill me my kids and my parents multiple times. He was arrested a couple times and now facing criminal charges I was thrown out living in my car with nothing to survive. I lost custody of my daughter because of everything and losing a home to have her stay I don’t have gas money to see her. I don’t have money to pay my bill bills. I had to put everything on credit cards just to survive. I have hit dead ends everywhere I go for help. Now I’m stuck in the court system fighting to get any support from him. He completely destroyed my life. I have severe Depression and PTSD and I’m in desperate need of help.