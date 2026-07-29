Help Start Camp Koinonia

Hello brothers and sisters,

My name is Zoe, and my husband and I are launching Camp Koinonia, a Bible-based, tent camping experience in California’s national parks.

Earlier this year, I was preparing to attend graduate school, something I had worked toward for years, when the Lord gently redirected my heart toward ministry. I’ve served in children and youth camp ministry for years and come from a family deeply involved in camp leadership. Even so, stepping out to start a camp like this in California felt overwhelming. But we have seen again and again that when God calls, He also provides.

Camp Koinonia was born out of that calling.





We are a mobile Christian camp designed to make camping and spiritual retreat experiences accessible for families who may not otherwise be able to afford or organize it themselves. We provide everything needed, from tents and meals to worship, teaching, and activities, so families can simply come and encounter the Lord in His creation.





This summer, we are hosting our very first camp:

📍 Sequoia National Park

📅 July 12–15

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Around 40 families currently signed up (and praying for more!)





How You Can Help

To make this first camp possible, we need help covering upfront startup costs, including:

Large family tents and camping gear Portable stoves and cooking equipment Generators and power supplies Basic setup and operational needs for the weekend

Our fundraising goal is: $8000

Every gift directly helps us launch this ministry and serve families well in our very first year.

If we raise beyond our needs, additional funds will go toward scholarships and financial aid for families who need assistance attending camp.





We believe families need space to slow down, step away from distractions, and encounter God together in His creation. Camp Koinonia exists to make that possible, especially for those who would not otherwise have access.





Ways You Can Support

Give financially (any amount makes a difference) Pray for the families attending, our staff, and God’s presence at camp Share this campaign with others





Thank you for partnering with us in what God is doing through Camp Koinonia. We are expectant and grateful for every person who will be impacted this summer.

With gratitude,

Zoe & Nathan

Camp Koinonia