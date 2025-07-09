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Help Staphod Return to Computer Science

GoalKES 196,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byStaphod Cylas

Help Staphod Return to Computer Science

Help Staphod Return to Computer Science and Build Technology Solutions

My name is Staphod Alinjuna Cylas, a Tanzanian technology enthusiast, aspiring software engineer, and technology entrepreneur from Kagera, Tanzania.

I am raising support to continue my journey toward a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science at Arusha Technical College (ATC) and gain the knowledge, environment, and opportunities needed to transform my passion for technology into real-world solutions.

My journey has not been easy.

In 2022, I joined Ruaha Catholic University (RUCU) to study Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering. I was excited to begin my journey in technology, but after three months, financial challenges forced me to discontinue my studies. I had received partial support through HESLB, but it was not enough to cover the full cost of my education.

Because of my previous loan situation, I am currently unable to access HESLB support again. Returning to university has therefore become dependent on finding alternative support.

However, I never abandoned my dream.

With limited resources, I continued learning software development independently. I spent years studying programming, experimenting with technologies, and building software projects to improve my skills.

Some of the projects I have created include:

FloatFlow

A concept designed to help mobile money agents manage transactions and business operations. Visit here.


Pesa Manager

A personal and group finance management application. Visit here


Dream TV

A streaming technology MVP exploring digital entertainment solutions. Visit here


ASOMG Technologies Blog

A modern technology platform built using current web technologies.

Asomg Technologies

Portfolio: Staphod

ATL Technology: atl

These projects were created through self-learning, curiosity, and determination despite having limited access to resources such as a personal computer and reliable internet.

My goal is not only to earn a degree. My bigger vision is to become a technology entrepreneur and solutions creator, building software that solves practical problems for individuals, businesses, and communities in Tanzania and beyond.

I am seeking support to cover my first-year education costs at ATC, which are approximately TZS 2.27 million, including tuition, accommodation, and required student expenses.

Support will help me with:

  1. University fees
  2. Accommodation and student requirements
  3. Learning resources
  4. Laptop and internet access for software development

Every contribution, whether large or small, brings me closer to returning to university and unlocking my full potential as a developer.

I am committed to using this opportunity responsibly and sharing my progress with supporters throughout my journey.

Thank you for believing in education, technology, and the potential of young African innovators.

Together, we can turn determination into opportunity.

Staphod Alinjuna Cylas

Tanzanian Aspiring Software Engineer & Technology Entrepreneur

Portfolio: Staphod website for more info about me and this cause.

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