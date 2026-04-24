Help! Stalkers, ACs, and a whole storm

So, good new, we are half open and 50% solvent financially! We are trying to fully open our doors but...we have some issues to deal w first.

Recently, the abuser of one of our guests came on site, and did significant damage to an AC. The entire quote to fix is astronomical, but we have a temporary solution. Additionally, we need to raise 10k for an insurance claim due to an issue w our well, as well as other issues around the property due to spring storm damages.





We have put up a fence to block off the means the vandal used to gain access but in the meantime, we desperately need prayer, and finances.





Please prayerfully consider any donation!