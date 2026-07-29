Help Stage 2 Cancer

Help Save Abul Kalam's Life – Stage 2 Cancer, Urgent Treatment Needed

My name is Imran, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your help.





A very close family member of mine, Kalam, has recently been diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer.

Doctors have given us hope—this stage is treatable if we can start treatment immediately.





But right now, we are stuck in the hardest place possible…

We cannot begin treatment because we simply cannot afford it.





Why Your Help Matters

Kalam is a kind, humble person with dreams, responsibilities, and a family who loves him deeply.

He is not ready to give up on life—and we are not ready to lose him.





But cancer doesn’t wait.

Every day without treatment makes the situation more dangerous.





The Financial Need

To begin proper treatment (including tests, chemotherapy, and hospital care), we urgently need:





$15,000 – $20,000 USD (approximately 15–20 lakh BDT)





For our family, this amount is impossible to arrange alone.

But together—with your help—it is possible.





Transparency & Trust

We understand how important trust is.

We are ready to provide:





Medical reports





Doctor’s prescriptions





Cost breakdown





Please message us anytime—we will respond with full details.





How You Can Help

Donate any amount—even $5 makes a difference.





Share this campaign with your friends and community.





Keep Kalam in your prayers.





If 2,000 people donate just $10, his treatment can begin.





❤️ A Final Message

This is not just about money.

This is about giving someone a second chance at life.





Your kindness—no matter how small—can become the reason Kalam survives this fight.





Please help us start his treatment before it’s too late.



