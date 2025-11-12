Help spread the love of God to the nations!

We are so excited to announce that Paris and Lauren will be joining the Kokua program in just a few short weeks! They will be serving the staff, students and missionaries at the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) and University of the Nations base in Kona, Hawaii.

Both of these young ladies have a strong desire to grow in the Lord and to serve others. Both have a true heart for God and a heart for people! Being a part of the Kokua program will give them the unique opportunity to be discipled while also serving others.

Both girls have also expressed a strong desire to do a Discipleship Training School (DTS) through YWAM in the future but have been overwhelmed at the prospect of needing to raise about $8000 each. The Kokua program is only about $1500 per person (much less intimidating!) and such a fantastic way to start their journey into the mission field.

If you feel God putting it on your heart to support the girls financially, we would be forever grateful!

No matter what, PLEASE PRAY!



















