Help spread the Gospel:mission in the Middle East

Will you partner with me in the Middle East harvest?





Deabrother/sister in the Lord,





Grace and peace to you in Jesus’ name.





I’m writing to you as a sister in Christ and as a labourer the Lord has called to serve here in the Middle East. For the past 3 years, God has placed on my heart to share the Gospel, make disciples, and walk alongside people who have very little access to the hope of Jesus.





God has been so faithful. This year alone I’ve been able to:

- Host a weekly discipleship gathering with [8-12] new believers seeking to grow in God’s Word

- Provide Arabic and English Bibles and devotionals to families or young adults who asked for Scripture

- Walk with a new brother/sister through baptism and their first steps of faith





It is both a joy and a responsibility. The need is great, and the workers are few.





To continue this work with integrity and consistency, I’m inviting a small circle of partners to stand with me. My monthly ministry needs are:

- *$600*: Housing and basic living

- *$250*: Bibles, discipleship materials, and translation help

- *$200*: Hospitality, outreach meals, and community events

*Total monthly need: $1,050*





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me with a monthly gift of [$50, $100, or any amount the Lord leads you to]? One-time gifts are also a huge help as we prepare for this summer outreach, and year end.





Scripture reminds us: "The one who is taught the word must share all good things with the one who teaches" Galatians 6:6. I don’t ask lightly. I ask because I believe God invites us to share together in the fruit that comes from the Gospel going forward.





Thank you for considering this. Even more than a gift, I would value your prayers for open hearts, wisdom, and protection as we serve here.





With deep gratitude,





Becky

Labourer of the Lord, Middle East

Good News outreach.[+971543640203]



