Support My Recovery and Financial Stability

After facing one of the biggest challenges of my life, cancer, I am incredibly grateful to be moving forward. While my treatment is behind me, the financial burden it created is still very real. The medical expenses, along with time away from work, have made it diffucult to keep up with everyday necessities. I am asking for help covering my rent, remaining medical bills, car insurance, and other essential living expenses as I continue to rebuild my life. Asking for help is not easy, but I have learned that accepting support is sometimes part of the healing journey. Every donation, no matter the amount, will fo directly toward helping me maintain stable housing, keep my vehicle insured so I can get to work and appointments, and reduce the financial stress that has followed my cancer diagnosis. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much. Your kindness, prayers, and encouragement give me hope and remind me that I am not facing this alone. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, compassion, and support during this chapter of my life. Every contribution brings me one step closer to financial stability and a brighter future.