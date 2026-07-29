Help Sparky's BF (Traci) Keep Home w/Medical Now

I have been unable to work due to my failing health, and injuries sustained as a survivor of severe abuse and trauma. Due to my condition, I am now homebound, meaning my home is not just a place to live, but my only safe sanctuary and a medical necessity. My journey to recovery has been long, and my savings have been entirely depleted by mounting healthcare needs, including necessary therapies and surgeries. My beloved Sparky was my treasured companion and breath of fresh air (even levity) during my darkest times. Though he has passed from the physical realm, his spirit continues to nudge me forward and give me the courage to fight to keep our safe space.





Until recently, I relied on a good friend supporting me, but they have been caring for sick (and dying) parents overseas and are unable to provide the financial assistance I desperately need right now.





As a result, I am nearly $40,000 behind on my housing payments and face the very real risk of losing my home. I have no family to fall back on, so I am alone at a critical moment.





I know that many of us are feeling the strain of the current economy, with rising costs for gas, groceries, and essentials. I am not asking lightly. Every dollar helps bridge the gap between me and homelessness.





Please help Sparky's BF (Traci) keep her home and medical care now. Your support does more than pay a bill; it gives me the safety and stability I need to fight my health battles and find healing. With every gift, I am lifting you up in gratitude, sending you strength and blessings, and very much holding you in my thoughts.





Thank you for being my angels in this storm. ❤️