Help Soren Aldaco Heal and Recover

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,873
Campaign funds will be received by Soren Aldaco
Hi everyone.
I'm Soren Aldaco, a fifth-year honors student at the University of Texas at Austin.
I recently sustained some horrific injuries while riding my personal electric scooter home during midterms. I don't exactly remember what happened, but I crashed face first into the curb, fracturing my jaw in two places and leaving my body covered in road rash. Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet. A kind woman also witnessed my crash and immediately notified 9-1-1.
I am looking to raise money to help with medical bills. I have at least one more major surgery planned 6 - 8 weeks from now, to remove the dental cage that has been screwed into my gums. In the meantime, I will have to stay on a liquid diet. I will also need considerable dental work after the cage has been removed, since I broke at least two of my molars cleanly in half and chipped a number of other teeth.
Leftover funds will go toward covering rent during recovery. My family is also hoping to buy me a cheap car so I no longer have to use a scooter, which was my main mode of transport due to a lack of bus stops where I live.
I will do my best to post updates as I heal. I plan to stay in school for now, although I will need considerable accommodations, and I don't know how much I will be able to work as I recover from a crash-related brain injury.
Thank you for your time.
Love,
Soren
Soren, we hope you're doing much better by now, and that you'll be able to continue your studies this semester and get a car. We hope to see you before too long!
Here’s to healing with a lessening financial burden - thank you for being you!
Get better, hun.
As a rider, I hate to see those on two wheels go down. Wishing you a speedy recovery.
Sending positive and healing vibes your way
Get well soon. I had a friend break her job. It's devastating. It took her forever to rehabilitate!
Wishing you a speedy and smooth recovery.
Soren, I hope you heal well. Warmly, Erin
Sending you my love, sweetie. Stay strong
Hoping for a smooth, full recovery, and holding you in my heart.
I wish I could give more. May God watch over you 🙏
Soren, sending you prayers to heal quickly!
May God continue to bless and guide you, and bring complete healing.
November 7th, 2024
Thank you to everyone who has shared and/or donated!
I'm healing better than expected, but the road to recovery is still long and trying. As of last week, I got my wire removed and am now on to rubber bands. I'm still burdened by a liquid diet... but that will hopefully change at my follow-up appointment next Monday!
Monday will also hopefully mean clearance to schedule surgical removal of my arch bars. These things are super painful — perhaps more painful than the broken jaw itself. It's like my body is trying to absorb AND reject the bars, especially as my gums grow over the temporary screws.
As for my teeth, the arch bars are moving them all out of whack. I had my first (of many) dental consultations last week, where I was told that I would likely have to have at least one tooth entirely pulled, along with eight or so capped or filled. We won't know the full extent of the damage until after my upcoming surgery, especially since I can't open my mouth very wide right now. But it's not looking pretty... and I'll likely need braces again once all is said and done.
I'll also be starting physical therapy for my left shoulder tomorrow, since I lost considerable range-of-motion in the crash. We're not entirely sure what is wrong — it may be torn, or at the very least strained — but the Sports Medicine team at my school things PT is the best place to start.
Once again, THANK YOU for your kindness and generosity. If you haven't already, please share! I will provide an update next Monday, after my follow-up appointment. I feel incredibly blessed for the outpouring of support I have received thus far.
