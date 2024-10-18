Help Soren Aldaco Heal and Recover

Hi everyone.

I'm Soren Aldaco, a fifth-year honors student at the University of Texas at Austin.

I recently sustained some horrific injuries while riding my personal electric scooter home during midterms. I don't exactly remember what happened, but I crashed face first into the curb, fracturing my jaw in two places and leaving my body covered in road rash. Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet. A kind woman also witnessed my crash and immediately notified 9-1-1.

I am looking to raise money to help with medical bills. I have at least one more major surgery planned 6 - 8 weeks from now, to remove the dental cage that has been screwed into my gums. In the meantime, I will have to stay on a liquid diet. I will also need considerable dental work after the cage has been removed, since I broke at least two of my molars cleanly in half and chipped a number of other teeth.

Leftover funds will go toward covering rent during recovery. My family is also hoping to buy me a cheap car so I no longer have to use a scooter, which was my main mode of transport due to a lack of bus stops where I live.

I will do my best to post updates as I heal. I plan to stay in school for now, although I will need considerable accommodations, and I don't know how much I will be able to work as I recover from a crash-related brain injury.

Thank you for your time.

Love,

Soren