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Help Sophia build a brighter future

Goal$43,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Springer

Help Sophia build a brighter future

For the past several years, my daughter Sophia has worked incredibly hard to overcome challenges that no child should have to face. Through therapy, perseverance, and determination, she has continued to grow into a kind, resilient young woman with a love for science, animals, and swimming. She has been given an opportunity to attend a boarding school that offers the academic support, structure, and environment I believe will help her reach her full potential. This isn't about prestige or luxury. It's about giving her a chance to build a future where her past doesn't define what's possible.


As a single mom, I have spent months exploring every financial option available, applying for financial aid, adjusting our budget, and preparing to relocate so I can be closer to her school. Even after financial assistance, there is still a significant gap between what I can realistically afford and the cost of tuition. Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to me. I've always believed in working hard and finding a way. But this opportunity is bigger than my pride.


If you've ever believed that one opportunity can change the course of a young person's life, I'm asking you to consider helping us bridge that gap. Whether you are able to donate, share our story, or simply keep Sophia in your thoughts, it means more than you know. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings her one step closer to an education that could truly change the trajectory of her life. Thank you for believing in Sophia and for being part of her story.

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