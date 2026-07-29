Help Somer start her New Beginning

Help Me Build a Stable Foundation in Recovery

Hello everyone,

My name is Somer, and I am preparing to leave rehab and begin the next chapter of my recovery journey. I am committed to maintaining my sobriety and building a healthier, more stable future, but I need help covering the costs of sober living and basic necessities as I transition back into everyday life.

After treatment, I plan to move into a sober living home where I can continue my recovery in a safe, supportive environment. The monthly rent is $700, and I am currently working to get back on my feet financially.

In addition to sober living expenses, I need help with:

Hygiene and personal care items

Clothing for job interviews and work

Transportation expenses

Basic household and recovery-related necessities

Recovery doesn't end when treatment does. Having a stable place to live and access to these essentials will give me the opportunity to focus on finding employment, attending recovery meetings, and building a strong foundation for long-term sobriety.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey toward a healthier future.

With gratitude,

Somer

Suggested Goal Amount

3 months of sober living rent: $2,100

Interview/work clothing: $300

Hygiene and personal necessities: $200

Transportation: $400

Total Goal: $3,000

This goal gives you a realistic amount to cover your first few months in recovery while you look for work and establish stability.