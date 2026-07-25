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Help Someone Stay Housed During a Sudden Crisis

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole Hutto

Help Someone Stay Housed During a Sudden Crisis

Someone who is incredibly near and dear to my heart is going through one of the hardest seasons of their life, and I’m asking for help because I simply don’t want them to face it alone. They do wish to remain anonymous at the moment especially with everything else going on.


A sudden medical emergency turned their world upside down and temporarily took away their ability to work. In what felt like an instant, they went from being financially stable and self-sufficient to worrying about how they would pay rent.


This isn’t someone who asks for help. They have always worked hard, paid their bills on time, and done everything they could to stand on their own. They expect to return to work once they have recovered, but right now they are caught in that difficult space where one unexpected event has created a financial burden that feels impossible to overcome.


To make matters even more challenging, they don’t qualify for any rental assistance and we have exhausted all of the resources in the area that could have helped. This is a last resort. I don’t want them to have to deal with this on top of everything else.


I’m hoping we can come together to lift even a small part of that weight off their shoulders.


This fundraiser is only for their rent and to possibly help with a medical bill or 2 if we’re able to. That’s all that is needed to help bridge the gap until they are back at work and receiving income again. One month of stability can mean the difference between focusing on healing and facing the fear of losing a place to call home. 


If you’re able to give, whether it’s $5, $25, or any amount you’re comfortable with, you will be helping provide safety, stability, and hope during an incredibly difficult time. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is just as meaningful and deeply appreciated.


Thank you so much for opening your heart to someone who truly needs a little kindness right now. Every act of generosity, no matter the size, reminds them that they are not alone. Sending love to all of you!!


Update: This fundraiser is solely to cover one month’s rent and medical bills while they recover and return to work. Any funds received beyond the goal will go toward essential housing-related expenses or be returned/redirected as appropriate. We will post updates as we can while continuing to respect their privacy.

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