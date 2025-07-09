Help Soldier 'Mat' Rebuild His Home In Ukraine

We are raising $50,000 to help a Ukrainian military servicemember with the callsign "Mat" rebuild his family's home after it was destroyed by a Russian drone.





Mat has served in the military his entire career. When he isn't on the frontlines fighting the Russians, he protects VIPs visiting Ukraine, including foreign dignitaries, journalists, and delegations who come to see the war firsthand.





At the end of July, a Russian drone struck Mat's house. It burned to the ground - a total loss. The home he spent his entire career saving for is gone.





Today, Mat and his family are homeless: his wife, his elderly parents, and his two young children. Three generations under one roof, and now that roof no longer exists.





Despite losing everything, Mat has not missed a single day of duty. He continues to serve his country and do his job while his family searches for a place to sleep.





Mat has spent his life protecting others. Now he needs our help.





Every dollar raised will go directly toward rebuilding Mat's home so his family has a safe place to live in. Whatever you can give - $10, $100, or more - brings this family closer to having a home again.





Please give what you can, and share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you, and God bless.