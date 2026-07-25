Help Sofiia Continue Her Education

Hi, my name is Sofiia, and I am an 18-year-old student from Ukraine.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have reached a point where I simply cannot overcome this situation on my own.

Several years ago, my family and I lost our home because of the war in Ukraine. We were forced to leave everything behind and start our lives over in the United States. Like many refugee families, we arrived with almost nothing and had to rebuild our lives from the beginning.

Despite everything, I refused to give up on my education. I graduated from high school early because I wanted to start college as soon as possible and build a better future. My dream is to become a psychologist, helping people who have experienced trauma, anxiety, loss, and difficult life circumstances. After everything my family has lived through, this career became deeply personal to me.

I enrolled at Penn State University believing that my financial aid had been approved. Unfortunately, due to serious financial aid problems that were completely outside of my control, my aid was never properly processed.

For months I worked with the university, repeatedly submitted paperwork, and did everything I was asked to do. I even contacted government representatives hoping the problem could be resolved. Despite all of these efforts, the issue remained unresolved.

Because of this, I was left with a university balance that I simply cannot afford to pay on my own.

Recently I received an official notice from Penn State informing me that if this balance is not paid, my account may be sent to a collection agency, additional fees may be added, and the debt could negatively affect my credit history. Until this debt is resolved, I cannot continue my education.

I am not asking others to solve my life for me.

I am working and doing everything I can to earn money myself, but paying this debt alone would take far longer than I have before it is sent to collections. Every day that passes makes returning to school more difficult.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward paying my university balance so I can continue my education and keep working toward becoming a psychologist.

If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser would mean more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in me, and for giving me hope that I can continue building the future I have worked so hard for.

With gratitude,

Sofiia



