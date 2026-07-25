Help Small Town girl Fight Back

For the past two years, I have been fighting what I believe is corruption and misconduct within my local justice system. After filing a complaint with the Attorney Grievance Committee, I found myself facing criminal charges that I believe are retaliatory and without merit. While my case is still pending and these allegations have not been proven, the legal battle has consumed my life emotionally, financially, and physically.





I am hoping to retain Tully Rinckey PLLC to represent me, but the cost of experienced private legal counsel is beyond what I can afford. I believe having independent representation is essential to ensuring my case is thoroughly investigated, the evidence is carefully examined, and my constitutional rights are protected throughout the legal process.





Every donation will go directly toward attorney's fees, court-related expenses, and building the strongest possible defense. My goal is simple: to have my case evaluated fairly based on the facts and the law. Your support will help give me the opportunity to secure the legal representation I believe is necessary to defend myself and pursue justice.





Thank you for believing that everyone deserves a fair opportunity to be heard.