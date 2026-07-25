Help Sky continue ELC Church Leadership Program

I’m a single mom with health issues that have kept me from working full time the past two years. My daughter Sky wants to grow in her relationship with Christ while earning her Bachelor’s. Last year she was able to join the ELC (Church Leadership Program) thanks to a special scholarship. She grew so much as a speaker, a leader, and gave back to her community in countless ways—traveling out of state to provide prayer, home goods, food, and water to those in need. She spent hours in prayer, Oakcliff food drives, and lifted up others as she was lifted up herself. Now, Sky wants to complete the next level of ELC, which is twice the cost and has no scholarships available, but will allow her to finish with a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited online university.





This program benefits the entire community and provides a pathway for Sky’s future. ELC has given so much to others and to her. I only wish I was financially able to provide her with the tuition and housing support necessary to remain in this program. My health and inability to find work should not block her blessing. It would mean the world to me if we as a community can come together for Sky. She would never ask directly, but I will. She deserves this opportunity, and I believe that through the power of prayer she will be able to walk in faith and continue her ELC program so she may humbly help others while growing spiritually herself.





As a parent, have you ever seen your child feel lost, even when you told them how much they were loved? I’ve been there. Sky knew I was sick, out of work, and single, and she didn’t want to add to my stress. I prayed for her to find her path, and ELC became that answer. After her first ELC trip to Oklahoma, she returned with her spark back. Now, after a year, I’ve never been more proud or happy about her life. God is good all the time, and this ELC program changes not just the lives of its students, but the people they encounter everywhere they go.





The funds raised will go directly toward Sky’s tuition, travel, curriculum, and all essential materials for the ELC experience and her bachelor’s degree through SEU. Any support means the world to us.



