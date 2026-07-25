Help Six Siblings Find Safety and Stability

Help Six Siblings Build a Safe New Beginning





Every family has a story, and some stories are too personal to share publicly.

I am organizing this fundraiser on behalf of six siblings—three sisters and three brothers—who are facing an extremely difficult family situation. After seeking guidance from multiple trusted religious scholars and carefully considering their circumstances, they were advised that the safest option was to leave their current home and begin living independently.

This was not a decision made lightly.

The oldest siblings are working and doing everything they can to support the younger ones, but they are all still students. They are now trying to provide a safe home while also covering rent, food, utilities, transportation, and educational expenses. For six young people just starting out in life, these costs are overwhelming.

To protect their privacy and safety, I will not be sharing personal details publicly. However, I understand that donors want to know their support is going to a genuine cause. If you have serious questions or would like reasonable verification before donating, please feel free to contact me privately. I will do my best to provide appropriate information while respecting the family's confidentiality.

Your donation will help with essential needs, including:

Safe and affordable housing. Food and other daily necessities. University and school-related expenses. Transportation. Basic household items needed to start a stable home. Emergency expenses during this transition.

If more funds are raised than immediately needed, they will continue to be used for the siblings' essential living and educational expenses as they work toward becoming financially independent.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can make just as much of a difference. It only takes one person seeing this at the right time to change someone's future.

Thank you for taking the time to read their story. Every donation, every share, and every prayer brings them one step closer to safety, stability, and hope.

May God bless you for your kindness and generosity.