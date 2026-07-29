Help sister Irma Heal and Return Home to RI

My sister Irma has recently been through one of the hardest experiences of her life.





She developed a serious bacterial infection that affected multiple internal organs and left her physically, emotionally, and financially overwhelmed

During this medical crisis, everyday responsibilities quickly became impossible to keep up with.





She is now trying to recover while also facing urgent financial burdens, including rent, medical-related expenses, basic living costs, and critical repairs needed for her vehicle so she can safely return home to Rhode Island from Florida.





Our goal is to help her regain stability, continue healing, and make it back home where she can be surrounded by family support during her recovery.





The funds raised will go toward:

• Rent and housing expenses

• Car repairs and transportation costs

• Medical and recovery-related expenses

•Food, daily necessities, and travel back to Rhode Island

•Other urgent bills accumulated during her illness.





Any amount. No matter how small, would mean more than words can express.





If you're unable to donate sharing this fundraiser link with others would also help tremendously.





Thank you for taking the time to read her story, for your kindness, prayers, support, and compassion during such a difficult time. God bless you and your family!