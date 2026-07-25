Help, Single Mother Through Difficult Times

Life can change in an instant, and right now we are facing challenges that we never expected. We are reaching out to our family, friends, and kind-hearted supporters for help during this difficult time.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping us cover essential expenses and get through this challenging period. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Your kindness, generosity, and support gives me and my son hope and to remind us that we are not alone. We are truly grateful for every prayer, every share, and every contribution.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting us in any way you can. Your compassion makes a real difference, and we will never forget your generosity.



