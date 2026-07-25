Help Single Mother Provide for Her Autistic Kids

I'm raising money for a coworker who has been going through an incredibly difficult time. She's a single mom doing everything she can to provide for her four autistic children, but the financial strain has become overwhelming. Between working, caring for her kids, and keeping up with everyday expenses, she's been carrying an unbelievable amount on her shoulders.

She's one of the kindest, hardest-working people I know, and she's never been the type to ask for help.

That's why I'm trying to step in and surprise her with support from people who are willing to help. Every dollar raised will go directly toward necessities like groceries, bills, school supplies, and anything else her family needs.

If you're able to donate or even share this with others, it would mean more than you know. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for helping make a real difference in someone's life.