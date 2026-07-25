Help single mom with rent

Hello, my name is Betty Parker. I’m 35 years old. I currently am moving into a house that the landlord was very nice and he let me move in and sign the lease before I had to rent. I owe him $900 today. Anything would help literally I have a 13-year-old daughter I also have a 16 year-old brother who currently live with me as well. I’m gonna also get power on which is a $250 deposit. I also have to get water on. I’m not sure how much that’s going to cost at the moment. I currently do not have a vehicle. I’m in desperate need one of those as well so I guess really this fundraiser is to help me stay on my feet so that I can continue to take care of my daughter if I lose my house then I’m going to have to send my daughter to live with her father. My daughter also has suicidal thoughts and she has actually attempted it because she is depressed. She just wants to live at home with her mother and at the moment she is not coming with me. That is why I got a house, but I’m in desperate need to get the first months rent paid please help thank you and God bless.