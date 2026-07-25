Help single mom in need

I am writing this because I have reached a point where I can no longer carry this burden alone as a single mother with no help. The relentless pressure of mounting bills has become a rising tide that threatens to pull me under, leaving me scrambling just to keep my head above water. Every day is a difficult balancing act, and the constant stress of trying to provide while being stretched to the absolute breaking point is taking a toll that goes far beyond just my bank account. The most terrifying part is that I am suffering mentally, yet I have no access to the medical support or insurance I so desperately need to find my footing again. I am not looking for a miracle, just a lifeline to help me stabilize my situation and start breathing again, so that I can be the person and the provider I need to be."



