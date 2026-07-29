Help Single Mom Get Back On The Road

I’m Sharon Rose Robbins (De Lorenzo), a single mom of two doing my best to stay afloat, but I’m facing a major hardship after my only vehicle suffered severe engine issues. I still owe money on the car, and after months of recurring oil warnings, misfires, and expensive troubleshooting, I’ve been told the repair could require a replacement engine.





I’ve tried everything I could to maintain the vehicle, including frequent oil monitoring and repairs, but the costs have become overwhelming. I’m already struggling to keep up with basic bills and credit card debt, and I simply cannot afford a major repair or another reliable vehicle on my own.





Transportation is essential for getting my kids to school, work, appointments, and daily life responsibilities. Any support toward repairing this vehicle or helping me secure dependable transportation would mean more than I can express.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help, prayers, or support you can offer.