Help single father fix car

I am a father who has in the past year been dealing with a lot from cheating fiance and my son acting out cause our family split up car troubles work issues and mental health therapy for me and my son and now I'm struggling to stay afloat since January I have dropped every dime I have into my car and now I'm broke and need serious work done it needs suspension work I have a guy who will do it cheap and I have a vacuum leak I have the piece needed to fix it just can't do the work myself I have a fractured hand and not allowed to do car work where I live so I'm trying to get it done but I can never get the money up with how much everything cost nowadays and I just need a little help if anyone can it would be appreciated if not I understand everyone has there struggles thank u