Help Sim Celebrate Her Grade 12 Farewell

Every young person deserves the chance to celebrate one of the biggest milestones of their school journey. Today, we are asking for your kindness to help make that dream come true for Sim, an 18-year-old Grade 12 learner.

Sim lost her beloved mother in 2014 and has been raised by her grandmother ever since. Her grandmother is unemployed, and they survive solely on a child support grant, making it difficult to afford even their basic needs.

Like many matric learners, Sim dreams of attending her Grade 12 farewell—a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of years of hard work and perseverance. Unfortunately, due to financial hardship, she cannot afford the R300 school farewell fee, a dress, shoes, accessories, or hair styling for the special day.

We are reaching out to compassionate people who can help make this memorable occasion possible. Your donation, no matter how small, will help cover:

The R300 farewell ticket. A beautiful farewell dress. Shoes and accessories. Hair styling for the event.

Let's come together to ensure that Sim doesn't miss out on this special milestone because of circumstances beyond her control. Your generosity will not only give her a wonderful evening but also remind her that she is loved, supported, and valued by her community.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for helping make Sim's Grade 12 farewell a beautiful and unforgettable memory.